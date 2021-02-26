KCR gave jobs only to kin: TPCC chief Uttam

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked party cadre to focus on winning the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduate’ MLC seat. He was addressing party workers as part of the preparatory meeting in Dornakal of Mahabubabad district on Thursday. Uttam alleged that the TRS government had betrayed all sections of society by not fulfilling promises made during the last seven years. He accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of cheating unemployed youth repeatedly, both on the issue of jobs and unemployment benefits.

TRS leaders were like a gang of thieves in Telangana, said Uttam. While providing jobs to six of his family members, KCR had forgotten about the rest of the State, alleged Uttam. He urged people to defeat both the TRS and BJP by voting for Congress candidate Ramulu Naik. If the BJP is defeated, prices of petrol will fall, he said.