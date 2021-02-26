Locals stop Telangana couple from killing selves

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A man, aggrieved by a land dispute with his father, and his wife tried to kill themselves by setting themselves afire in front of the Chintakani mandal revenue office in Khammam district on Thursday.

According to information, Ellavula Krishna, a resident of Vandanam village, alleged that his father Seetaramulu had registered around 1.70 cents of land for his sister Sunkari Laxmi.

Ellavula claimed that the land should have been registered under his name but the sister had forced the father to confer the land on her name.

On Thursday, Krishna and his wife Prameela reached the mandal revenue office and poured kerosene on them and tried set themselves on fire. Locals stopped the couple from taking the drastic step and informed to the police, who shifted them to the police station.