Nearly 1.9 lakh Aasara pensions are pending approval

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Aasara pension, or the social security pension amount paid to beneficiaries was increased to over Rs 9,000 crore per year from Rs 1,972.61 crore in 2014-15, more applications awaiting sanction are still pending with authorities.

As many as 1,88,876 applications were still pending with the authorities up to February 16, 2021. If pensions of these persons are also sanctioned, the annual amount disbursed under this scheme would cross Rs 10,000 crore. The reply was given to activist Kareem Ansari under the RTI Act.