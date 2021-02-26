Power Thursday: TSSPDCL wins four energy awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) bagged four awards, two of which were the ‘ICC - 8th Innovation with Impact Awards 2020’, under the categories of Overall Innovation with Impact (General States) and Quality of Service and Customer Empowerment. They were presented at the 14th India Energy Summit 2020-21.

The two other awards, as part of IPPAI Awards 2020, were bestowed on Discom under the categories of Best Distribution Company to Promote Consumer Awareness and Best Distribution Utility Achieving Highest Electrification, including metering of un-electrified household.