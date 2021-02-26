Provide water to all areas in Medak: Finance Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Urging the authorities to provide adequate irrigation water to Sangareddy, Andole, Narayankhed and Zaheerabad in erstwhile Medak district, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has advised the officials concerned to utilise Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara projects for the same.

On Thursday, the Minister held a review meeting with Irrigation Department officials of Sangareddy and Medak districts at Aranya Bhavan in Hyderabad. On the occasion, he instructed the authorities to divert water from the Komaravelli Mallannasagar reservoir to Singur project and from there to Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed and Andole Assembly constituencies. With this, the Minister pointed out, about 2.5 lakh acres of land can be irrigated.

Harish also mentioned that he would soon hold a review meeting to this effect with Irrigation Department officials, Collectors, RDOs and MLAs of the four constituencies. During the meeting, he also enquired about the progress of Packages 17,18 and 19 of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).