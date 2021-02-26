STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 50,000 fine if commercial complexes violate parking fee norms: MAUD

As per the orders, the first 30 minutes of parking at commercial complexes should be free.

Published: 26th February 2021 08:55 AM

As per the orders, the first 30 minutes of parking at commercial complexes should be free.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of the GHMC, has decided to crack a whip against commercial complexes for violating State parking norms and penalise them with Rs 50,000.

The State government in March 2018 had issued orders to regulate parking fee in commercial complexes. As per the parking rules, the owner of a commercial establishment has to provide parking for its employees and customers.

However, EVDM Director, Vishwajit Kampati, along with EVDM officials, inspected few malls and multiplexes and found that parking tickets were not being issued to the customers, and complete details, including the date and time, are not being written on the parking ticket. To regulate the parking fee, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has now issued orders to prevent the misuse of parking policy.

The EVDM is now issuing a format for parking tickets that should be followed by commercial complexes. The parking ticket must be handed  to the customer even if the parking amount is not applicable — if the fee is collected, the ticket should get a ‘paid’ stamp and if not, ‘exempted’ should be stamped on it and handed over to the customer with the incharge’s signature. 

As per the orders, the first 30 minutes of parking at commercial complexes should be free. From 30 minutes to an hour, a person is exempted from parking fees if they produce a bill of any amount that acts as proof that they have shopped in the respective mall or multiplex. Otherwise, the prescribed parking fee for the duration may be collected. Above an hour, a person must get free parking if the person produces a bill or movie ticket whose amount is more than the parking fee. If not, the prescribed parking fee for the said duration must be collected.

Produce bill or pay charges

First 30 minutes of parking will be free. From 30 minutes to an hour, a person is exempted from parking fees if they produce a bill or movie ticket of any amount.  Above an hour, a person must get free parking if the person produces a bill or movie ticket whose amount is more than the parking fee 

