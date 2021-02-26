STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stop groupism: Congress leader Jana’s veiled attack on TPCC working president Revanth

Slams attacks on VHR; says Congressmen must sort out disputes.

Published: 26th February 2021 08:15 AM

Former Minister K Jana Reddy speaks to the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a veiled attack on TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy, senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy said “followers of a group of leaders” were bandying about derogatory remarks against another set of leaders on social media platforms. This, he said would damage the party’s as well as the reputation of leaders at a time when the party will trying to emerge again.

He advised Congress leaders to voice their opinions at internal forums if they had any differences of opinion. Jana Reddy’s comments come against the backdrop of senior Congressman V Hanumantha Rao filing a police complaint against an unidentified person for abusing him in filthy language on social media. Hanumantha Rao alleged that it was Revanth Reddy’s followers who abused him.

Addressing a press conference, Jana Reddy appealed to the TPCC chief to take a serious view of the “vicious slander campaign”.

“TPCC should take a serious view and either suspend or dismiss such leaders to protect the party,” he appealed. Jana said he would take up the matter with the Congress high command if the TPCC failed to address the issue. Replying to a question, he said the TRS government had failed to deliver on its promise of jobs. “Among the 1.32 lakh jobs that the TRS govt claims to have given, over 1 lakh are outsourced. The TRS has failed to fill all the vacancies and regularise contract employees,” he said.

