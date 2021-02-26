Telangana daily Covid caseload crosses 200-mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The casual attitude towards Covid-19 precautions by the general public seems to have begun affecting Telangana as the State reported 206 cases on Wednesday. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the State reported an addition of 109 new active cases, which is the fifth-highest spike in the country followed by Maharashtra (5,955), Punjab (303), Delhi (128), and Madhya Pradesh (119).

The State also crossed the 200-mark on new daily cases after almost a month, as the last time the State saw 200+ cases was on January 23. The total number of active cases are now at 1,852. In terms of active cases, the State ranks at the 10th highest, implying that though it has lesser active cases, it is seeing a faster pace of additions. Meanwhile, only one death was reported on Wednesday.