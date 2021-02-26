Telangana farmer dies by suicide over family dispute

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A 38-year-old farmer allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree in his agricultural field at Lakshminarayanapuram village of Palakurthy mandal in Jangaon district on Wednesday night.

According to police, Muthyala Yakanna took the extreme step after an argument with his wife. The farmer left home at around 9 pm on Wednesday and as he did not return home till late in the night, his family members searched for him all over the village in vain.

On Thursday morning, his father went to the field and found his body hanging from a tree.

Speaking to Express, Palakurthy SI Gandrathi Satish said that the body was shifted to Jangaon District Government Hospital for post mortem and a case registered under section 174 CrPC.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.