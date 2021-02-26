Telangana MLC polls: Palla will win easily, says Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday praised TRS candidate for the Graduates’ MLC election Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, and said the latter should win the poll with a huge majority.

Addressing the party cadre as part of the preparatory meeting in Maripeda of Mahbubabad district on Thursday, he said Palla Reddy was an educator, a head of educational institutions, knew the problems of the region, a leader who had the power to solve their problems and someone who had access to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Dayakar Rao said people would not be fooled with the deceptive words of opposition party leaders. He said every household was benefitted by least one of the schemes introduced by KCR. “The opposition leaders who are asking for votes do not know the problems of the people of this region,” said Rao.Palla Reddy said the TRS had created 1.32 lakh jobs in the past six years and 2.5 lakh jobs in the private sector.