Telangana youth alleges sarpanch attacked him

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A youth from Charlapally village in the district lodged a complaint against the village sarpanch on Thursday, alleging that the latter and his ‘henchmen’ attacked him.

The complainant Srinivas Goud said that the sarpanch Srinu Yadav was trying to make money by colluding with a few real estate businessmen in the village. He also alleged that Yadav was illegally drawing bills under the pretext of paying MGNREGS workers, while carrying out civic works in the village using machines.

Srinivas further said that the sarpanch attacked him when he questioned his ‘corrupt’ activities. Jadcherla SI Shaik Shamshoddin said that they have registered a case in the matter.