Telangana rapped for failure on workers’ board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the State government for its failure to constitute a full-fledged social security board for the welfare of unorganised workers, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State secretary to labour department to file an affidavit explaining the reasons for delay in constituting the subject board. Not satisfied with the State’s reply on the issue, the court said, “this gross casual behaviour was most unacceptable.”

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy is dealing with the PIL filed by former Deputy Chief Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha, complaining of the government’s failure to come to the rescue of unorganised workers who were hit hard due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On an earlier occasion, the petitioner’s counsel Ch Ravi Kumar had pointed out that the State had failed to constitute the social security board for unorganised workers numbering more than one crore in Telangana. Many of them are deprived of the benefits intended under the Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Act, 2008. The government has also failed to take steps to formulate appropriate social security schemes for these workers. As a result of this gross negligence, the workers are deprived in getting benefits provided under the Act. Only two members were appointed to the board as against a total of 32, he noted.

Labour commissioner Ahmed Nadeem told the bench that he had already made recommendations with regard to constitution of the said board.When the government counsel for labour submitted that he had filed a counter affidavit through email this morning, the bench termed his submission as frivolous and directed the officer concerned to file an affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to March 18.