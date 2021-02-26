Tollywood actor Narayana Murthy attends farmers’ rally

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Tollywood actor, producer and director R Narayana Murthy has urged farmers to come forward to fight against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre, and said he intends to make a film on the issue.

Participating in a farmers’ rally here organised by the Nizamabad branch of All India Farmers Coordination Committee (AIFCC), Murthy said the Union government had decided to privatise all sectors and it had enacted these laws as part of that endeavour.

He said farmers from several States, who were agitating against the laws near Delhi’s borders, were an inspiration to other farmers. Narayana Murthy announced that he would make a film on their agitation, titled Rythanna.