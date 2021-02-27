93 candidates in fray for Hyderabad MLC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A record 93 candidates are in the fray for the biennial elections to the Telangana State Legislative Council from Mahbubnagar- Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduate constituencies. This is the first time that such a large number of candidates are contesting in the polls. In the previous poll, only 18 candidates had contested. A jumbo ballot paper will be printed this time and large ballot boxes will be used during the polls, which will be held on March 14. Counting of votes will take place on March 17 and the results will be declared on the same day. A total of 179 nominations were filed by 111 candidates. After scrutiny, 15 were rejected by Returning Officer Priyanka Ala.

EO holds meet with candidates

Election Observer (EO) Harpreet Singh convened a meeting with contesting candidates at the GHMC Head office on Friday. The RO distributed handbooks to candidates, and said prior permission must be obtained for rallies, meetings, and padayatras. She added that pre-certification must be obtained for campaign material from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.