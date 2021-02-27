Brahmins dear to Telangana CM KCR, says Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was always partisan towards Brahmins. Speaking to representatives of around 53 Brahmin organisations who called on her on Friday, she said that the TRS had implemented various programmes for the welfare of the community. She said that the TRS government has been giving monthly honorariums for government Archakas and providing funds for Dhupa, Deepa and Naivedyam in 3,645 temples across the State. For this, the government was allocating `26 crore every year, she added. The representatives expressed happiness over the government renovating the Yadadri temple