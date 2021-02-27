KCR, leaders discuss poll strategy for Hyderabad seat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which is determined to win the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduate MLC seat, is not taking any chances. After fielding former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Surabhi Vani Devi for the seat, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with a couple of Ministers and discussed the poll strategy at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

The TRS chief has appointed three senior Ministers as in-charges for the three combined districts. Finance Minister T Harish Rao will be in charge of Rangareddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy will be in charge of Mahbubnagar and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar will be in charge for Hyderabad district. The TRS has never won the Hyderabad MLC seat in the past. The TRS will hold general body meetings in each Assembly segment, which come under the Hyderabad seat, on Saturday. The Assembly constituency-wise general body meetings are being held as part of the preparation for the election campaign. From Sunday onwards, the party will launch the actual campaign.

According to sources, Vani Devi is expected to kick-start her campaign from Jogulamba Devi temple in Gadwal. N Ramchander Rao (BJP), Prof K Nageshwar (Independent) and G Chinna Reddy (Congress) are the other main contenders from the Hyderabad Graduate seat.