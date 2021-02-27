Lawyer double murder case: Telangana Police focus on finding murder weapons

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The police continued their interrogation of Kunta Srinivas and two other accused in the Peddapalli double murder case for the second day on Friday. The accused killed the High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani using hunting sickles, and disposed the weapons in Sundilla barrage after committing the crime.

They also changed their clothes after killing the advocates. Sources said that the police are mulling over bringing in expert swimmers from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to search for the murder weapons.

The hunting sickles and other evidence against the accused must be produced before court once a chargesheet is filed in the case. However, retrieving the sickles is not going to be an easy task for the swimmers or the cops. They would have to plunge 25 metres into the barrage. The police have not commented on the process yet.

Meanwhile, one of the accused in the murder case (A5) Udara Lachiah is still under police custody and has not been produced before court. Inquiries revealed that Lachaiah had acted as an informant to Kunta Srinivas on the day of the murder. He kept track of the movement of Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani, and updated Srinivas on the same. When the lawyer couple left Manthani court, Lachaiah told Srinivas, who then intercepted them at Kalvacherla and attacked the duo, said the police in their remand report.

Expert swimmers may be brought in

