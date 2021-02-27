STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muted response to Bharat Bandh in Telangana; trade, lorry associations want e-way bill scrapped

Published: 27th February 2021 08:18 AM

Lorries stay off roads owing to Bharat Bandh, near Vanasthalipuram on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The call for Bharat Bandh received a relatively muted response in Telangana on Friday, despite several hundreds of trade and transport associations taking part in the same.  The bandh’s effect was visible in a few pockets of Old City in Hyderabad, where many kirana merchants, general traders and steel merchant associations marched to the Collector’s office with a list of demands.

“Our demand is simple — the GST process must be simplified. There are several new clauses and rules, which have become a headache for us, both in terms of processing it and handling it financially,” said Mahesh Kumar Gupta, general secretary of Hyderabad Kirana Merchant Association. The protestors are also miffed with the fact that the e-way billing process has penalty as a norm. “They are expecting us to cover a distance of 100 km in a day. How is that even possible? There can be accidents or vehicle breakdowns. A delay is fetching us high penalties, and we are already neck-deep in losses since the pandemic,” added Gupta.

G Durga Prada, general secretary of Telangana Lorry Owners Association, shared a similar sentiment. “Diesel rate is `35, but we may have to pay three times the rate due to e-way bill. This is unacceptable and must be done away with,” he said.He added that if the Central government does not bring in any relaxation, they would launch an indefinite strike, most likely by March 14.

