STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No ‘fowl’ play! Telangana police take good care of ‘killer’ rooster

When Satish caught it, reportedly too tightly, the knife pierced his groin, injuring him grievously.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

The rooster at the Gollapalli police station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rooster has been in ‘police care’ for the last four days after stabbing its owner in the groin with a knife during a cockfight earlier this week in Jagtial district. The incident took place on February 23, when a cockfight — an age-old sport banned in the country — was organised at the Yellamma temple on the outskirts of Lothunur village in Gollapalli mandal.

As is the usual practice, Thanugula Satish, a resident of Kondapur village, tied a three-inch-long knife, known as kodi kathi, to his rooster’s leg and sent it in the cockpit. During the fight, the rooster tried to escape. When Satish caught it, reportedly too tightly, the knife pierced his groin, injuring him grievously. Satish, 45, died on his way to hospital. 

The rooster has been in the care of the Gollapalli police and will soon be produced in court as part of evidence. The bird, which accidentally killed his owner while trying to escape the cockpit, spent a day at the police station before being shifted to a chicken coop.

In fact, a constable has also been tasked with ensuring that it is looked after well. Gollapalli Station House Officer B Jeevan informed TNIE that a case has been registered under Section 304 Part-II of the IPC (an act done with knowledge that it is likely to cause death but without any intention to cause death) against 15 people who participated in the cockfight.

The bird will continue to be with the police until it is produced in court along with the 15 accused. He said those who organised and participated in the sport will also be held responsible for Satish’s death as there was negligence on their part too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana chicken Telangana rooster Cockfight telangana
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp