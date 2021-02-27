No ‘fowl’ play! Telangana police take good care of ‘killer’ rooster

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rooster has been in ‘police care’ for the last four days after stabbing its owner in the groin with a knife during a cockfight earlier this week in Jagtial district. The incident took place on February 23, when a cockfight — an age-old sport banned in the country — was organised at the Yellamma temple on the outskirts of Lothunur village in Gollapalli mandal.

As is the usual practice, Thanugula Satish, a resident of Kondapur village, tied a three-inch-long knife, known as kodi kathi, to his rooster’s leg and sent it in the cockpit. During the fight, the rooster tried to escape. When Satish caught it, reportedly too tightly, the knife pierced his groin, injuring him grievously. Satish, 45, died on his way to hospital.

The rooster has been in the care of the Gollapalli police and will soon be produced in court as part of evidence. The bird, which accidentally killed his owner while trying to escape the cockpit, spent a day at the police station before being shifted to a chicken coop.

In fact, a constable has also been tasked with ensuring that it is looked after well. Gollapalli Station House Officer B Jeevan informed TNIE that a case has been registered under Section 304 Part-II of the IPC (an act done with knowledge that it is likely to cause death but without any intention to cause death) against 15 people who participated in the cockfight.

The bird will continue to be with the police until it is produced in court along with the 15 accused. He said those who organised and participated in the sport will also be held responsible for Satish’s death as there was negligence on their part too.