Osmania General Hospital given govt funds a little too late

The OGH administration had to shift patients from the heritage building to the new building without necessary infrastructure in place. 

Published: 27th February 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania General Hospital

Osmania General Hospital (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A reply to an RTI query has revealed that the Telangana government had sanctioned Rs 4.27 crore in November last year for the renovation of Quli Qutb Shah Department of Cardiology (QQDC) block, also known as the ‘new building’ of the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) complex. The renovation was meant to provide necessary infrastructural support to patients moved to the QQDC from the hospital’s dilapidated century-old heritage building. The RTI was filed anonymously through the portal yourti.in. 

While the sanction of money was a welcome move, it came a little too late.

OGH officials told Express that the hospital had sought money in 2019, when it was asked by the Department of Health and Family Welfare to vacate the heritage building.

The money was to be used to keep the infrastructure of the new building ready, so that inpatients from the heritage building could be moved there.

The following year, OGH suffered heavily due to torrential rains in Hyderabad. Rainwater gushed into the building and inundated inpatient wards, causing untold miseries to the patients and medical staff. The OGH administration had to shift patients from the heritage building to the new building without necessary infrastructure in place. 

It was after this that the State government sanctioned Rs 4.27 crore to the hospital. The order dated November 12, 2020, directed the CEO of Aarogyasree trust to release the said amount to the Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC).

Of the Rs 4.27 crore, Rs 1.25 crore is meant for the construction of prefabricated inpatient blocks, repairs to toilets and laying of a drainage line; Rs 50.3 lakh for installation of steel ramp and renovation of operation theatre complex; Rs 70.9 lakh for repairs to ICU, radiology department; Rs 75.12 lakh to accommodate outpatient block; and Rs 1 crore for colouring of QQDC block.

Work in progress
TSMSIDC officials told Express that some of the works for which money was sanctioned are yet to be completed. The prefabricated inpatient blocks in the hospital have been constructed with around 160 beds, and works for another 120 beds are pending

