Parties in Telangana spar over who gave the most jobs

HYDERABAD: With the Legislative Council polls for Graduate seats being round the corner, verbal duels among leaders of the TRS, Congress and BJP, as to who provided the maximum number of government jobs to youths, are further intensifying. On Friday, Congress activists led by party spokesperson Dasoju Sravan staged a sit-in at Gun Park and invited TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao for a debate on government employment. Sravan contended that the figures furnished by Rama Rao on employment were wrong.

As Rama Rao did not turn up, the Congress activists offered a garland of slippers, saree and bangles to KTR’s photo, the Congress said. “We want appointment letters. It was stated in the PRC report that there were 1.91 lakh vacancies in the State. Of the sanctioned cadre strength, 47 per cent posts are vacant in government,” Sravan alleged. The Congress also found fault with KT Rama Rao for saying that only 10,000 posts were filled in the 10-year rule of Congress between 2004-2014. “During Kiran Kumar Reddy’s term as CM, the Congress gave 1,10,000 jobs,” Sravan said.

False propaganda:TRS

Refuting the Congress allegations, TRS MLA Balka Suman told reporters at Telangana Bhavan that the Congress and the BJP leaders were resorting to false propaganda. “The TRS made it very clear that the government gave 1,32,899 jobs in the last six years. However, Opposition leaders are not taking these figures into consideration,” Suman said. He added that the government had filled up 29,960 jobs through TSPSC in the last six years. The MLA rattled off statistics to cushion his argument.

“Compare this to only 19,786 posts in Uttar Pradesh, 14,793 in Karnataka, 4,548 in Bihar, 8,954 in Gujarat, 4,128 in Madhya Pradesh, 7,363 in West Bengal, 4,314 in Andhra Pradesh, 12,925 posts in Maharashtra were filled up in the last six years.” “The BJP government at the Centre has been privatising the public sector undertakings like Vizag Steel Plant,” Suman fumed.

What recruitment?

Joining the debate, BJP leader and former Minister DK Aruna said that the TRS was spreading lies on a recruitment drive. “There is a mismatch between the figures furnished by KT Rama Rao and the figures given by the TSPSC,” Aruna said and wondered whether the TSPSC Chairman was G Chakrapani or Rama Rao.