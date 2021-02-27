Somesh to hold weekly meet on GST collection in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has decided to conduct regular weekly meetings to monitor the progress of Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in the State. In this regard, he held a co-ordination meeting with the Central and State GST officials at BRKR Bhavan on Friday. The Chief Secretary observed that if the officials of the State and Central governments work together, tax collections would improve significantly.

The weekly meetings will also help in improving co-ordination between the officials concerned, he said. Somesh Kumar said that the State had already launched focused revenue drives and had assigned the task of collecting taxes to special teams.