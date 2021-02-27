Telangana Congress leaders demand court-monitored CBI probe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Congress delegation, comprising TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, among others, has urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the State government to order a court-monitored CBI probe. “We do not believe that the investigation by the local police would be fair and impartial,” Uttam said.

Meanwhile, in his petition before the Telangana High Court, Gattu Kishan Rao, the father of slain HC lawyer G Vaman Rao, has accused the State police of playing down the daylight murder of his son and daughter-in-law and trying to defame his son.