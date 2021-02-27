Telangana locals spot hair strands, pugmarks of wild animal

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Local farmers spotted strands of hair and pugmarks of a wild animal, supposedly that of a leopard or a tiger, in a field at Kasulapalli village in Peddapalli mandal on Friday.Upon receiving information regarding this, a team of forest officials, led by District Forest Officer (DFO) M Ravi Prasad, reached the spot and collected the hair strands and images of the pugmarks. “We have sent the hair strands to a laboratory to ascertain if it belongs to a tiger or a leopard,” said DFO Ravi Prasad.

After preliminary investigation, the officials opined that the animal was a leopard. However, the authorities have not confirmed this yet. Meanwhile, the Forest Department officials have deployed field staff to monitor the situation. They have also installed CCTV cameras in the area. It may be recalled that the residents of Kammarkhanpet village had recently spotted a leopard. In light of these events, the forest authorities have advised the villagers not to go to their fields alone.