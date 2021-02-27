Telangana to roll out horticulture policy soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will soon come out with a horticulture policy and set up a Centre of Excellency in 300 acres at the Horticulture University. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar made these decisions at a meeting with the officials of the Horticulture Department at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. Sufficient funds will be allocated in the ensuing Budget for basic infrastructure required for the development of horticulture and the university will be further strengthened, he said. Also, the number of seats in polytechnic colleges at Vontimamidi and Ramgiri Quilla will be increased.

Rao directed the officials to set up integrated vegetable and non-vegetable markets in all municipal towns of the State. He told them to prepare an action plan to provide special incentives for those farmers who set up horticulture nurseries. The special incentives are in addition to the Rythu Bandhu benefits, he said. Plans will also be made to increase the cultivation of fruits, vegetables and flowers.

Farmers living close to GHMC areas, 12 corporations and 129 municipalities should be selected to grow vegetables to cater to the needs of the people living in urban areas. If vegetable cultivation is increased across TS, there will be no need for the State to import from other cities, he said. The CM announced that irrespective of the Centre’s new farm laws, the TS govt will protect the local agricultural markets.

4 officers to be appointed

As there is only one commissioner for the Horticulture Department, the CM said four officers would be appointed to look after fruits, vegetables, leafy vegetables and oil palm.