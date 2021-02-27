STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana debt till January amount to a whopping Rs 43,937.95 crore

As against the target of Rs 10,000 crore under stamps and registration, the collection till January was Rs 3,358.51 crore.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The total debt incurred by the State government till January, during the Budget year 2020-21, is a whopping Rs 43,937.95 crore against the Budget estimate of Rs 33,191.26 crore. According to the reports released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Friday, the State could collect Rs 20,146.21 crore GST as against the Budgeted target of Rs 32,671.62 crore.

As against the target of Rs 10,000 crore under stamps and registration, the collection till January was Rs 3,358.51 crore. The Sales Tax col lections were Rs 16,416.87 crore against the target of Rs 26,400 crore. The State’s share of Union Taxes too was not very encouraging. As against the Budget estimate of Rs 10,906.51 crore, the State was able to get Rs 5,870.32 crore till January. Despite huge borrowings, the total revenue receipts of the State stood at Rs 1,18,977.20 crore as against the target of Rs 1,76,393.20 crore. It would be difficult for the State to realise another Rs 57,000 crore in February and March.

