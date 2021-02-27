Vaman Rao’s father wants CBI probe, moves Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gattu Kishan Rao on Friday filed a petition before the Telangana High Court seeking a CBI probe into the daylight murder of his son and daughter-in-law, advocate couple G Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, in Peddapalli district on February 17.

In his writ petition, Kishan Rao termed the ongoing investigation by the Telangana Police as ‘biased and prejudiced’. He stated that they tried to portray the case as a small temple issue instead of tracing the culprits. Several restrictions have also been imposed against the victims’ families to ensure that no facts pertaining to the alleged conspiracy come into the public domain, he said.

In fact, the couple had filed several cases before the High Court and legal fora against the State government, police officials and TRS leaders, which led to enmity between Vaman Rao and Peddapalli ZP Chairman Putta Madhu, Kishan Rao stated.

He submitted that the police were deliberately steering the probe in the wrong direction by forcing some family members to script their complaint as per their wishes instead of reflecting the truth.