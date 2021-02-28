STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appoint appellate authority for Telangana Pollution Control Board: HC

After hearing the case, the bench passed the above order and posted the matter to March 10 for further hearing.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Expressing displeasure with the State government for its failure to appoint an appellate authority for the Telangana State Pollution Control Board for adjudication of cases pertaining to polluting industries and so on, the High Court directed the State to make the said appointment within two weeks.

A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order recently in the PIL filed by S Nagaraju Reddy seeking direction to the authorities concerned for closure of all unauthorised industries in the residential and agricultural areas and non-manufacturing zone of Hyderabad metropolitan development authority limits. After hearing the case, the bench passed the above order and posted the matter to March 10 for further hearing.

