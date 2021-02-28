Eight arrested for slaughtering 16 cows in Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: As many as eight persons were arrested by the police for allegedly slaughtering around 16 cows, in Siddipet on Saturday. The incident happened on the outskirts of the town late on Friday night. Meanwhile, the cops also shifted around 52 cows they found from the area to a goshala in the town.

Soon after receiving information regarding the slaughter, Finance Minister T Harish Rao had directed the police officials to take stern action against the miscreants.As per the directions of the Minister, the cops, led by Siddipet Commissioner of Police (CP), swung into action, carried out a speedy inquiry and nabbed the eight persons in no time.

Later in the day, the miscreants were produced in a court in Siddipet and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.Speaking to the media, Siddipet CP Joel Davis said that the cows were brought to Siddipet from Karimnagar.The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Zubair, Mohammad Khaja, Mohammad Saddam, Mohammad Arafat, Mohammad Rahim, Mohammad Arshat, Mohammad Afrash and Mohammad Javid, all residents of Siddipet town.

The Commissioner mentioned that they had brought a total of 68 cows to Siddipet, of which 16 were slaughtered for meat.Meanwhile, tension prevailed for some time in Siddipet town on Saturday as BJP leaders and activists staged protests at various places including the old bus stand, Husnabad Chowrasta, and Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle, condemning the killing of cows.

They staged rasta-roko at various places after news regarding the killing of cows was published in some of the local dailies and TV channels, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

However, police reached the spot and arrested many saffron party activists and leaders.

Later in the evening the political activists were released on personal bail.