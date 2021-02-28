Harish urges female voters to back Vani Devi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister Harish Rao on Saturday requested woman voters to support TRS candidate S Vani Devi for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate MLC seat. She is the only woman candidate in the fray for the upcoming elections. He attacked the BJP government at the Centre, blaming it for the rising petrol, diesel and gas prices.

Harish also accused it of failing to fulfil the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Stressing that the upcoming Graduate MLC polls are crucial for the future of the TRS and the State, he directed the party leaders to appoint an in-charge for every 100 voters. He asked them to take the elections seriously.

The Minister assured that the government would issue notifications for recruitment to posts in government departments after the polls. Meanwhile, at party membership drive in Warangal, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao said: “If we protect the TRS, it will protect us.”