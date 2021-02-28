KTR certain Vani’s clean image will bag Hyderabad seat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scripting a strategy to win the Hyderabad-Rangareddy- Mahbubnagar Graduate MLC seat, TRS working president on Saturday called on party leaders to explain the development works taken up by the Telangana government in the last six years. He also asked them to ensure that voters are not carried away by the BJP’s false propaganda. “The BJP is banking on false propaganda. The Congress had history, but has no future.

These two parties cannot question the TRS candidate for the Hyderabad seat, S Vani Devi, who has a clean image,” Rama Rao, who is also the State IT Minister, said during a meeting with MLAs and GHMC Corporators at Telangana Bhavan. “Vani Devi has so many plus points. Even our opponents hold her in high esteem. I have no doubt that the graduates will like our candidate’s clean image,” Rama Rao said. Coming down heavily on the BJP, he alleged that its leaders, who are students of “WhatsApp University”, have been spreading lies among voters.

Even BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao, who is a lawyer, tells lies, he alleged. Rama Rao directed the TRS leaders to highlight the injustice done to Telangana by the Narendra Modi government and how the prices of gas, diesel and petrol have been skyrocketing. “We have filled 1.32 lakh jobs, without giving any scope for corruption. Close to 14 lakh youths got jobs in private sector,” he added. The leader pointed out that the State government employees have a close association with the TRS and they had worked with the party during the separate Telangana movement. The TRS working president directed the party leaders to meet every voter personally.

Congress neglected PV, says Harish Finance Minister T Harish

Rao alleged that the Congress never respected late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and could not even construct a memorial for him. “But Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has respect for PV and constructed PV Ghat on Necklace Road. Voting for PV’s daughter Vani Devi is respecting PV,” Harish said at an meeting in Uppal. The announcement of Vani Devi’s candidature has got Congress and BJP leaders worried, he said.