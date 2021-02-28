STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medics ready to vaccinate 50 lakh people in Telangana

This will decide their eligibility to receive the vaccination. The vaccine will be priced at Rs 250.

Published: 28th February 2021 08:33 AM

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Health Department trained District Medical Health Officers (DMHOs) and vaccinators on Saturday ahead of the mammoth Covid-19 vaccine rollout which begins on March 1 for the general public. As many as 50 lakh persons will be immunised against Covid-19 It is learnt that Telangana, at first, may not start the drive across all 1,500 centres but only at a select few in the district headquarters to get a hang of the process.

The officials are apprehensive about the vaccination process slowing down if beneficiaries do not carry their mobile phones or a valid ID and the possibility of a delay in receiving the one-time password (OTP).

Those with comorbidities need to carry a doctor’s certificate listing the chronic health problems they suffer from. This will decide their eligibility to receive the vaccination. The vaccine will be priced at Rs 250.

