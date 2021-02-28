Medics ready to vaccinate 50 lakh people in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health Department trained District Medical Health Officers (DMHOs) and vaccinators on Saturday ahead of the mammoth Covid-19 vaccine rollout which begins on March 1 for the general public. As many as 50 lakh persons will be immunised against Covid-19 It is learnt that Telangana, at first, may not start the drive across all 1,500 centres but only at a select few in the district headquarters to get a hang of the process.

The officials are apprehensive about the vaccination process slowing down if beneficiaries do not carry their mobile phones or a valid ID and the possibility of a delay in receiving the one-time password (OTP).

Those with comorbidities need to carry a doctor’s certificate listing the chronic health problems they suffer from. This will decide their eligibility to receive the vaccination. The vaccine will be priced at Rs 250.