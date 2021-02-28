STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police failed to protect lawyer couple, working at behest of TRS: TPCC leader Uttam

Published: 28th February 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI : Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders were involved in the double murder of the HC lawyer couple. He, along with local MLA and TPCC vice-president D Sridhar Babu, consoled the family members of the slain lawyers, at Gunjapadugu on Saturday.

Later, speaking to media persons, the TPCC president said it was an extremely painful and tragic incident. “Police failed to provide security to Gattu Vaman Rao and PV  Nagamani and can’t be trusted anymore. Police in Telangana are following only the direction of TRS leaders,” Uttam Kumar said in a scathing attack on TRS leaders.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy consoles Gattu Kishan Rao, father of Gattu Vaman Rao, and family, at Gunjapadugu in Peddapalli district on Saturday

He alleged that in Manthani, TRS leaders were hand in glove with the sand mafia. Right from the local leaders to top-rung leaders, everyone is corrupt, he added.The TPCC chief slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not denouncing the murder of lawyer-couple and reiterated his demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The bereaved family deserves justice and that would happen only if the case is handed over to the CBI, he added. Uttam Kumar said that until the culprits were punished, the Congress would stand by the bereaved family and help them in every possible manner.

CONG LEADER REQUESTS POLICE PROTECTION
District Congress Committee (DCC) official spokesperson and Manthani former vice-sarpanch Inumula Satish, who met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and DGP M Mahender Reddy, has requested them to provide him police security as there was a threat to his life. He alleged that ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu, his wife and Manthani Chairperson Putta Shailaja, and his followers, could attack him anytime.  

He released a press note here on Saturday, saying that the double murder was a result of local politics in Manthani Assembly constituency. “Since 2014, I am being targeted. In 2018, goons were hired by the rival parties to kill me, however, I managed to escape,” Satish said. He said that in 2018 he had requested for security, but no help came.

