Union Ministers Nirmala, Piyush to campaign for Telangana MLC polls

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal are likely to join the election campaign in a week.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With  the biennial Graduate MLC elections right around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started meticulously executing its poll strategy, and has yet again roped in its national leaders for poll campaigns. During the GHMC elections, held in December, 2020, the State had witnessed an inflow of Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Saturday, Union Minister for Information and Technology and Environment Prakash Javadekar participated in a talk titled “Towards Building Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Role of Graduates”. Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IVR Krishna Rao presided over the meeting.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal are likely to join the election campaign in a week. In the meantime, the State leaders of the saffron party are trying to bring in some more Central Ministers. Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar expressed concern over rising fuel prices and attributed the trend to the hike in price in the international market. “During the Congress regime, the petrol prices remained within double-digits for 10 years. Every year, there used to be an increase of over 10 per cent. In the last seven years, the increase has not crossed even five per cent,” he said.

Union IT Minister Prakash Javadekar releases a book comprising selected speeches of 
MLC N Ramachander Rao in the Telangana State Legislative Council, on Saturday

Exuding confidence of BJP victory in winning the ensuing MLC elections, he said that saffron party has been receiving an overwhelming response from the people of the country. “In Gujarat, BJP bagged all urban local bodies (ULBs). People believe in the BJP. In Telangana too, the results will be the same,” he said and pointed out the welfare scheme that the Central government has been implementing. He added that the BJP will capture West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

“Trough Atmanirbhar Bharat, we do not envision an exclusivist India. It means self-reliant by exporting goods and minimising imports. Its vision is to invite all countries to invest in India, and manufacture in India and sell with a tag ‘Made in India’. This is the way, we want the country to grow.”

