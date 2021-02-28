Yays, boos over KT Rama Rao’s GDP tweet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s way of spending the weekend with Twitterati. His easy and playful banter with them on the steep hike in the prices of gas, diesel and petrol earned him both bouquets and brickbats, but it was all in a lighter vein.The Minister posted a ‘general knowledge’ question on Twitter, which set off reactions in his favour and against. He wrote: “Quick general knowledge question. What is the full form of GDP that has been constantly on the rise because of the extraordinary performance of the Union Govt?” (sic).

As Rama Rao had probably expected, a large number of TRS fans replied ‘Gas Diesel and Petrol (GDP)’. Responding to the tweet, a netizen said: “GDP - G for Gas, D for Diesel and P for petrol” (sic). However, another netizen asked KTR: “Sir, what about taxes you collect on the same ‘GDP’?” A TRS activist replied: “The famous contemporary full form ‘Gas Diesel Petrol’. Also, This ‘Government Doesn’t Perform’” (sic).

Those who took potshots at him shot off questions like the one who said: “Quick general knowledge question. Who killed Vaman Rao couple???” A netizen tweeted: “What is the full form of 2BHK. Anyone Knows? 2B - Baap, Beta, H- Harish Rao K - Kavitha.” Another wondered: “Why don’t you take initiative to reduce state tax first on petrol?” (sic). Another netizen posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet: “A minister from Telangana, who projects himself as the next CM of the state, doesn’t even know the full form ‘GDP’ (sic).