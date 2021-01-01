STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharani portal rooting out corruption already: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Rao observed that in the past two months, 1.6 lakh people had booked slots on Dharani portal and 80,000 had registered their properties.

Published: 01st January 2021 10:43 AM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Printing of Encumbrance Certificates (EC) and Market Value (MV) certificates will be enabled on the Dharani portal. At a review meeting at the Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday on registration of agricultural lands on the portal, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to create an option on the portal to take out printouts of ECs and MV certificates. 

The Chief Minister said the portal was giving the desired results and had rooted out corruption in registrations. Rao expressed satisfaction that the farmers were able to carry out registrations, sales, purchases and mutations within minutes without giving bribes to anyone.

Rao observed that in the past two months, 1.6 lakh people had booked slots on Dharani portal and 80,000 had registered their properties. Stating that 90 per cent of the farmers in the State were small or medium in terms of the land they owned - less than five acres, Rao said the Dharani portal was especially designed for them to register their properties without any hassles.

The Chief Minister said if there were some uncertainties regarding agricultural lands, the District Collector concerned should solve them in two months. He also disclosed that more improvements would be made to Dharani portal and more options would be created shortly.

