Fines being collected: Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management's (EVDM) Director Vishwajit Kampati said penalties levied by the Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) of EVDM were being collected. EVDM provided the information after doubts were raised by citizens on collection of penalties.

Establishments which paid penalties include Act Fibernet (Rs 17.44 lakh), Forum Sujana Mall (Rs 16.50 lakh), Sonovision (Rs 7.50 lakh), The DSS Gold Private Ltd (Rs 5 lakh), GVK One Mall (Rs 4.50 lakh), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (Rs 4 lakh), Om Books Foundation (Rs 3.91 lakh), Paradise Hotel (Rs 3 lakh), Malabar Gold (Rs 3 lakh), Kalyan Jewellers (Rs 3 lakh) and many others.