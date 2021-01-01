STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

In South India, Telangana has lowest number of cold chain points for COVID-19 vaccine

The State has 897 cold chain points, while Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, which have a similar population as Telangana, have 1,650 and 1,251 cold chain points respectively.

Published: 01st January 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent document issued by the Centre, titled 'Operational Guidelines Covid-19 Vaccines', reveals the fact that Telangana has one of the lowest number of cold chain points when compared to other South Indian States. A cold chain point is a location where a vaccine can be stored under mandated temperatures before it is administered.

The State has 897 cold chain points, while Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, which have a similar population as Telangana, have 1,650 and 1,251 cold chain points respectively. Tamil Nadu with 2,599 and Karnataka with 2,870 points have the most number of cold chain points among South Indian States.  The data has been compiled in the guidelines from the National Cold Chain Management Information System (NCCMIS) as on December 6, 2020. 

While Telangana appears to have one of the lowest number of cold chain points, it does better with seven walk-in coolers and three walk-in freezers, which are more than what Kerala has - six coolers and a lone freezer. What this may imply is that while the State has sufficient central storage spaces, the point of delivery is not very well networked. However, experts note that this would change with the State increasing capacity in term with infrastructure and manpower training. 

While the State’s Director of Public Health, said that the State is increasing its vaccine dissemination capacities by two times, the State is also procuring more vans and converting the district level TSMSIDC store houses into coolers for dedicated storage in each district. 

"The State is well equipped and on the right path to increase its capacities. It has already collaborated with organisations like UNICEF to enhance its vaccination programme. The only challenge, if any, would be training of manpower and getting people to be vaccinated. Training up to the primary level could fix this," added Dr Subodh Kandumuthan, Professor and Director, Centre for Health Care Management at Administrative Staff College of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Cold chain facility Telangana cold chains
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp