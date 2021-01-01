In South India, Telangana has lowest number of cold chain points for COVID-19 vaccine

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent document issued by the Centre, titled 'Operational Guidelines Covid-19 Vaccines', reveals the fact that Telangana has one of the lowest number of cold chain points when compared to other South Indian States. A cold chain point is a location where a vaccine can be stored under mandated temperatures before it is administered.

The State has 897 cold chain points, while Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, which have a similar population as Telangana, have 1,650 and 1,251 cold chain points respectively. Tamil Nadu with 2,599 and Karnataka with 2,870 points have the most number of cold chain points among South Indian States. The data has been compiled in the guidelines from the National Cold Chain Management Information System (NCCMIS) as on December 6, 2020.

While Telangana appears to have one of the lowest number of cold chain points, it does better with seven walk-in coolers and three walk-in freezers, which are more than what Kerala has - six coolers and a lone freezer. What this may imply is that while the State has sufficient central storage spaces, the point of delivery is not very well networked. However, experts note that this would change with the State increasing capacity in term with infrastructure and manpower training.

While the State’s Director of Public Health, said that the State is increasing its vaccine dissemination capacities by two times, the State is also procuring more vans and converting the district level TSMSIDC store houses into coolers for dedicated storage in each district.

"The State is well equipped and on the right path to increase its capacities. It has already collaborated with organisations like UNICEF to enhance its vaccination programme. The only challenge, if any, would be training of manpower and getting people to be vaccinated. Training up to the primary level could fix this," added Dr Subodh Kandumuthan, Professor and Director, Centre for Health Care Management at Administrative Staff College of India.