KCR's attitude towards teachers atrocious: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi alleged that the State government has been discriminating against teachers since the GHMC elections, as they were not assigned election duties this time.

Published: 01st January 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's recent meeting with the employees’ unions in Telangana, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Thursday, termed the State government’s attitude towards teachers 'atrocious'.

He asked the CM why the teachers' unions were not invited for the talks. In a statement released here, Bandi alleged that the State government has been discriminating against teachers since the GHMC elections, as they were not assigned election duties this time. "The CM is scared of teachers. That is why he hasn’t called them for talks," he said.

“The future of any society is decided in classrooms, and teachers play an important role in determining this. It is wrong to harass such a godly profession. We demand that the government invite teachers for talks and fulfil their rightful demands. If you (KCR) fail to do so, we will make you take a U-turn again,” he said.The Karimnagar MP also demanded that the CM tender an apology for letting poor people suffer by failing to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Telangana all this while.

Bhatti Vikramarka mocks employee union leaders

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on Thursday, slammed employees' association leaders saying they appeared to work for the welfare of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao than for employees. He accused them of surrendering to the CM while forgoing employees’ interests.

Addressing a press conference, Bhatti said that the CM was taking several policy U-turns after his Delhi visit. Therefore, it was only just that KCR reveal the summary of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Referring to the State government’s announcement regarding implementation of Ayushman Bharat, he said, "The CM has to clarify whether his statements on Ayushman Bharat made in Assembly were true or his latest stand."

"The PRC, which was to submit its report in three months, has lasted for over 30 months now. Employee union leaders are working for TRS violating basic service rules. One of them has even become a Minister in the TRS government," Bhatti said.

Congress leader Shabbir Ali asks KCR to merge TRS with BJP

Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali, on Thursday, advised him to officially merge the TRS with the BJP, considering how his government has been implementing all the 'anti-people' policies of the BJP-led Central government.

In a statement, Shabbir Ali said, "The Chief Minister first pretended to oppose the new farm laws. He then took a U-turn and announced his support for the laws." Shabbir also termed the TRS the "B-Team" of the BJP

