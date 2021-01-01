Man gets 20 yrs in jail for raping minor

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: In a historic judgment delivered less than a year after the crime was committed, a POCSO Court here on Thursday sentenced a 36-year-old man to undergo 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor.

The accused, Joruka Ramesh, bought his close relative, who was also his neighbour, a six-year-old minor, to his house and had raped her on March 1, 2020. Ramesh works as an agriculture labourer. He used to visit the victim’s house frequently and got familiar with the minor.

The girl was playing in her house when Ramesh arrived and took the child inside his house, at Parlapally, and raped her. It became possible to deliver the judgement in just a year as the police filed a chargesheet within 45 days of the incident, while the judicial officials took only 60 days to complete the case.

Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao said the police left no stone unturned to scientifically gather all the evidence to ensure that the perpetrator gets maximum punishment.