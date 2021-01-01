STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay revision for government employees to be announced in January: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Gazetted Officers claimed that the Chief Minister has promised to bring back over 600 Class IV employees of the state, who are working in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, within one week.

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has assured the employees of the State government that a pay revision will be announced anytime after the second week of January.  He made the announcement after a luncheon with Telangana Gazetted Officers (TGOs) and Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGOs) at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

After a brief interaction with the Chief Minister, the leaders of the employees’ unions were confident that the government will resolve their problems. "We are extremely happy. We are confident that the first PRC will be implemented after the second week of January," TNGO president M Rajender said. Rao has also assured them that employees of all departments will be promoted, after which all vacant posts will be filled immediately, he said. 

TGOs leader V Mamatha claimed that the Chief Minister has promised to bring back over 600 Class IV employees of Telangana, who are working in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, within one week. "The Chief Minister told us that the employees brought back to Telangana would be given postings either in Hyderabad or in the districts, wherever there are vacancies," Mamatha said.

Meanwhile, Rao unveiled New Year diaries of TGOs, TNGOs and other organisations. He had recently assured to hike salaries, wages and honorariums of over 9 lakh employees. Meanwhile, two-and-a-half years after it was constituted, the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) of the State government employees submitted its report on Thursday, the day its tenure ended.

The first PRC was constituted on June 6, 2018. The PRC Chairman, CR Biswal, called on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan and submitted the report in a sealed cover. A press release from the Chief Secretary’s office stated that the report will be studied and analysed.

As directed by the Chief Minister, a high-level committee headed by Somesh Kumar and the members - Principal Finance Secretary K Rama Krishna Rao and Principal Secretary Irrigation Rajat Kumar - will discuss the report with various employees' organisations from the second week of January. 

