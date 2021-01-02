22 of a family catch coronavirus in Telangana

By Express News Service

SURVAPET: Twenty two persons of a family have tested positive for Covid-19 in Suryapet after they attended the funeral of a 70-year-old man.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Harsha Vardhan on Friday said they contracted the infection after attending the funeral of the man who died a week ago at a gated community.

All the 22 got tested after one of them, who was being treated for tuberculosis, got to know that he had Covid-19, Dr Vardhan said. The residential area where the family lives has been sanitised. Though other families were also tested, no one was diagnosed with Covid-19. “We are taking all measures to contain the virus. We have alerted the Municipal, Police and Revenue departments too,” he said.