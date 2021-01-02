STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asaduddin Owaisi to attend DMK meet on January 6

Although not finalised, the party may contest in 25-30 constituencies.

Published: 02nd January 2021 05:49 AM

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ TIRUCHY: In a significant development, right ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, All India Majlis- e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will participate in DMK’s Chennai conference on January 6. DMK minority secretary Mastan met Owaisi on Friday requesting him to attend the public function. This has sparked off rumours of a possible alliance between the two parties. However, AIMIM is tight-lipped as of now. It had earlier announced that it will contest the Assembly election due in April-May 2021.

Although not finalised, the party may contest in 25-30 constituencies. Sources say, the expected meeting, which is yet to be officially announced, has disappointed functionaries of other Islamic parties in TN. DMK’s minorities welfare wing secretary D Masthan, along with AIMIM’s State president Vakeel Ahamed, went to Hyderabad on Friday to invite Owaisi for the meeting. Speaking to Express, Vakeel Ahamed confirmed the invitation.

Owaisi was strongly criticised and blamed for the defeat of the RJD in the Bihar polls. Many in the Muslim community in TN, too, came down heavily and blamed him for splitting the Opposition votes. He was even termed as the BJP’s B-team. In this backdrop, functionaries of other Islamic parties have been seeing the invite as unwanted. Even as news went abuzz on social media, many felt that the AIMIM did not have a vote base in TN, and therefore, his presence in the DMK-led alliance will not be of any use in the 2021 Assembly elections. Noor Muhammed, resident of Tiruchy, said “Owaisi definitely will not help in getting more votes from the Muslim community.

But, his introduction in TN politics may bring down the morale of the cadre of other Islamic parties. This move of the DMK is uncalled for.” Sources said the DMK’s invite has already upset grassrootslevel workers of its coalition parties like IUML and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.

Comments

