Congress will return to power in 2023 Assembly polls: Uttam Reddy

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy exuded confidence over the Congress party returning to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. Uttam announced that the party would stage protests across the State on January 11 to ensure that the State government retract its move to discontinue grain procurement in villages. He made the announcement after unveiling a bronze statue of former minister and Congress leader Cheraku Muthyamreddy at Dubbaka on Friday.

Congress working president A Revanth Reddy and other leaders took part in the event. Addressing a meeting afterwards, Uttam said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been fighting the BJP in the ‘gully’, while making saffron allies in Delhi. He demanded that the State government purchase every grain cultivated by farmers in Telangana.

“Citizens are tired of KCR’s evil rule, and this is the beginning of his end,” Uttam said. “Srinivas Reddy, son of Muthyamreddy, who had contested as a Congress candidate in the recent Dubbaka byelection, lost due to misconduct by a few persons. I am sure he will win the 2023 Assembly elections and fulfil Muthyamreddy’s aspirations,” the Nalgonda MP said. Speaking about the Mallanna Sagar oustees, he said, “The government machinery is discriminating against the oustees, who are giving up their lands and houses for various projects.” He said that Telangana was one of the richest States in the country before the reorganisation. “Now, it is in debts of Rs 3 lakh crore,” Uttam claimed.