Congress will return to power in 2023 Assembly polls: Uttam Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy exuded confidence over the Congress party returning to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Published: 02nd January 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president UttamKumar Reddy and working president Revanth Reddy inaugurate former minister Ch Muthyamreddy’s statue at Dubbaka on Friday. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy exuded confidence over the Congress party returning to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. Uttam announced that the party would stage protests across the State on January 11 to ensure that the State government retract its move to discontinue grain procurement in villages. He made the announcement after unveiling a bronze statue of former minister and Congress leader Cheraku Muthyamreddy at Dubbaka on Friday.

Congress working president A Revanth Reddy and other leaders took part in the event. Addressing a meeting afterwards, Uttam said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been fighting the BJP in the ‘gully’, while making saffron allies in Delhi. He demanded that the State government purchase every grain cultivated by farmers in Telangana.

“Citizens are tired of KCR’s evil rule, and this is the beginning of his end,” Uttam said. “Srinivas Reddy, son of Muthyamreddy, who had contested as a Congress candidate in the recent Dubbaka byelection, lost due to misconduct by a few persons. I am sure he will win the 2023 Assembly elections and fulfil Muthyamreddy’s aspirations,” the Nalgonda MP said. Speaking about the Mallanna Sagar oustees, he said, “The government machinery is discriminating against the oustees, who are giving up their lands and houses for various projects.” He said that Telangana was one of the richest States in the country before the reorganisation. “Now, it is in debts of Rs 3 lakh crore,” Uttam claimed.

The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
