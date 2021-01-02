Telangana couple held for duping man on matrimonial site

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple who cheated a man, working in a senior position in a BPO, under the pretext of marriage and duped him to the tune of Rs 21 lakh, was arrested by the Rachakonda Police’s cybercrime unit on Friday. The couple uploaded a fake profile on a dating website and the victim, saw the profile and fell in their trap. Police said the main accused Kampa Hrudayanand married Kampa Anusha, a divorcee, in 2017. Due to health issues, Hrudayanand lost his job and Anusha became the sole breadwinner.

But since her salary was not sufficient, they hatched a plan to make some easy money. Accordingly, they created a fake profile in the name of Harika Hrudayanand on a dating website and uploaded an unidentified woman’s photograph.

The victim, who is also a divorcee, saw this profile and approached the accused. After liking each others profiles, Anusha started chatting with the victim as Harika. After gaining his confidence, she started extracting money from him citing various reasons.

She told the victim that her mother owned a flat worth Rs 70 lakh, but it was caught in financial disputes and that she needed some money to clear them. As her demands for money kept increasing, the victim grew suspicious and approached the police. Based on technical evidence, police arrested the couple.

