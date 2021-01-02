STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Grass is greener on the saffron side

Ending months of speculation, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announces he will join BJP soon

Published: 02nd January 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: After darshan of Lord Venktaeshwara at Tirumala on New Year’s Day, Munugodu Congress legislator Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announced that before long, he would be in the BJP. “The BJP is emerging as an alternative to the TRS in Telangana. It is gaining strength. I pray to God that it keeps getting stronger. I will soon be joining the BJP,” Rajagopal Reddy said, ending suspense over whether he would stay with the grand old party or don saffron robes.

Immediately after his announcement, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that his party would surely invite leaders like him into its ranks. He said the BJP was fast emerging as a party that could challenge Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS, and that if the BJP opened its floodgates, no one would remain in the pink party. “We will be selective about whom we admit into our ranks. We cannot take every Tom, Dick and Harry,” Bandi said.

Rajagopal Reddy, while revealing his intention of joining the BJP, said that his brother and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venakata Reddy would remain in the Congress. “We are brothers, but there is nothing wrong with us being in different parties,” he said, adding that Venkata Reddy was a contender for the TPCC chief ’s post. In the previous Assembly elections, Rajagopal Reddy had won the Munugodu seat by defeating TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy.

After the local body elections last year, Rajagopal Reddy began dropping hints of joining the BJP and began using harsh language against TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders. He described the Congress as a sinking ship. The Congress leaders, after learning about Rajagopal Reddy’s decision, are trying to persuade him against leaving the party. Party leader Mallu Ravi, meanwhile, lashed out at him for deciding to desert the Congress.

Changing political scene

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, meanwhile, left for Delhi on Friday, after receiving a message from his party leadership. He is expected to confer with party chief JP Nadda and discuss the political situation in the State, which is going through a seachange with KCR exhibiting signs of snuggling up to the saffron party. The series of decisions taken by KCR in the recent past has given enough hints of him changing his tack.

His volteface on farm laws and dovetailing of Aarogyasri with Ayushman Bharat, a scheme which he loathed all along, are considered as indications that KCR is having second thoughts about the BJP. The BJP, however, is trying not to read too much into KCR’s new line of thinking. Bandi said, “We have nothing to do with KCR. He may be trying to get close to us, but we are not interested in him. Our party couldn’t care less about KCR.” Bandi is expected to share his perspective on KCR’s thinking with the party leadership in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy Telangana BJP Telangana Congress TPCC Telangana politics TRS
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp