Grass is greener on the saffron side

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: After darshan of Lord Venktaeshwara at Tirumala on New Year’s Day, Munugodu Congress legislator Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announced that before long, he would be in the BJP. “The BJP is emerging as an alternative to the TRS in Telangana. It is gaining strength. I pray to God that it keeps getting stronger. I will soon be joining the BJP,” Rajagopal Reddy said, ending suspense over whether he would stay with the grand old party or don saffron robes.

Immediately after his announcement, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that his party would surely invite leaders like him into its ranks. He said the BJP was fast emerging as a party that could challenge Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS, and that if the BJP opened its floodgates, no one would remain in the pink party. “We will be selective about whom we admit into our ranks. We cannot take every Tom, Dick and Harry,” Bandi said.

Rajagopal Reddy, while revealing his intention of joining the BJP, said that his brother and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venakata Reddy would remain in the Congress. “We are brothers, but there is nothing wrong with us being in different parties,” he said, adding that Venkata Reddy was a contender for the TPCC chief ’s post. In the previous Assembly elections, Rajagopal Reddy had won the Munugodu seat by defeating TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy.

After the local body elections last year, Rajagopal Reddy began dropping hints of joining the BJP and began using harsh language against TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders. He described the Congress as a sinking ship. The Congress leaders, after learning about Rajagopal Reddy’s decision, are trying to persuade him against leaving the party. Party leader Mallu Ravi, meanwhile, lashed out at him for deciding to desert the Congress.

Changing political scene

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, meanwhile, left for Delhi on Friday, after receiving a message from his party leadership. He is expected to confer with party chief JP Nadda and discuss the political situation in the State, which is going through a seachange with KCR exhibiting signs of snuggling up to the saffron party. The series of decisions taken by KCR in the recent past has given enough hints of him changing his tack.

His volteface on farm laws and dovetailing of Aarogyasri with Ayushman Bharat, a scheme which he loathed all along, are considered as indications that KCR is having second thoughts about the BJP. The BJP, however, is trying not to read too much into KCR’s new line of thinking. Bandi said, “We have nothing to do with KCR. He may be trying to get close to us, but we are not interested in him. Our party couldn’t care less about KCR.” Bandi is expected to share his perspective on KCR’s thinking with the party leadership in Delhi.