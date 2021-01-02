HC issues notices to ECI, Telangana over grads’ voting rights

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has sought clarity from the Election Commission and the Telangana government in a PIL filed regarding voting rights of graduates from foreign universities for Graduates’ constituencies, who are residents of Telangana.

The court issued notices to the Election Commission of India, State Chief Electoral Officer and the Principal Secretary to General Administration Department to file counter affidavits in the PIL petition seeking clarification regarding submission of Form-18 or the relevant form. A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order on Thursday in the PIL filed by Adhiraj Parthasarathy, from Hyderabad, seeking direction to the Chief Electoral Officer to not finalise the electoral rolls for Graduates’ constituencies for the State Legislative Council and to extend the timeline for submission of enrolment forms.

The petitioner said the CEO restricted the qualifications for preparing the electoral rolls by relying on GOs (Nos. 536 and 22) issued in 2006 and 2011. Only a few foreign universities are recognised, resulting in denial of right to vote in the upcoming polls in Graduates’ constituencies, claims the petition. The bench posted the matter to Jan 7 for further hearing.