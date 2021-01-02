ICMR-NIN scientist elected NAAS fellow

HYDERABAD: A scientist from the ICMR National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), Dr Subba Rao M Gavaravarapu, has been elected as the fellow of National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS). He has been selected for the position in the Social Sciences section, specifically because of his contributions to the field of Nutrition Communication and Extension.

Dr Rao, who is serving as Scientist E, heads the Nutrition Information and Communication and Health Education (NICHE) Division at NIN. He was considered because of his significant contribution to the agriculture and allied sciences sector. He is one of the few core social scientists to get this honour.