Jangaon DCC prez held for extortion

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Jangaon DCC president Janga Raghava Reddy was arrested by the Kazipet police on Thursday night for allegedly trying to extort money from a local resident. Janga was produced before a local court in Warangal on Friday and was remanded in judicial custody. He was later moved to the Warangal Central Jail. Several Congress leaders, including Warangal (Urban) DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy and Mulugu MLA Seethakka, condemned the arrest stating that the entire case was a TRS plot to muzzle the Opposition’s voice.

According to police, a case was registered against Janga around two months ago after a person named Thangallapally Sammaiah, a resident of Prashanth Nagar in Kazipet, filed a complaint stating that the former was trying to extort money from him.

Sammaiah also stated that Janga had threatened him of dire consequences if he didn’t give him money. Based on the complaint, the Kazipet Police booked the Congress leader, under various Sections of the IPC on November 4.