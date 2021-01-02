STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liquor worth Rs 250 cr sold on New Year’s Eve in Hyderabad

COVID-19 restrictions on public events and parties did not stop devotees of Bacchus — the Roman god of wine — on New Year’s Eve.

wine, alcohol, liquor

Image of wine used for representational purpose. (Photo| EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: COVID-19 restrictions on public events and parties did not stop devotees of Bacchus — the Roman god of wine — on New Year’s Eve. Despite the impediments, wine, spirit and beer bottles kept flying off the shelves of liquor stores in the twin cities till the midnight of December 31. According to the estimates of A4 wine shop dealers, liquor worth a whopping Rs 250 crore was sold on the New Year’s Eve. The figure is more or less the same when compared to that of the same date last year.

Director of Excise Department Sarfaraz Ahmed told Express: “Wine shops in the State had ordered liquor stocks worth a total of Rs 150 crore, for December 31, from the depots of Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited.” The order, according to the official, was an addition to the existing stock. At least two-thirds of the purchases on New Year’s were made from 174 wine shops in the twin cities, followed by 400 odd A4 retail shops scattered within the Greater Hyderabad limits.

According to the department officials, orders for liquor from A4 retail shops were more or less the same compared to last year. “We did not expect a lot of sales this year. Ironically, we recorded good business and that too nearly the same as last year’s,” a wine shop dealer said. The dealer added: “In terms of quantity, keeping aside monetary value (which remained almost the same with just a marginal increase from that of last year), sale of liquor was less as the government is still levying 16 per cent Covid cess besides excise duty.”

As the government had also prohibited large-scale parties and events, no bulk purchases were recorded this year. Many wine dealers told Express that they recorded sales worth around Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh on the day, as they were permitted to stay open till midnight, whereas on usual weekends they get a business of just around Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. It may be mentioned here that the State records a liquor sale of around Rs 70 crore to Rs 80 crore every day.

